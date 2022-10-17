Kanye West Joining Trump’s Truth Social; Plans To Have Dinner With Ex-POTUS After Their Antisemitic Remarks

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Kanye West is acquiring the Parler app and joining Donald Trump’s Truth Social platform following Instagram and Twitter suspensions.

Kanye West aligned with Donald Trump yet again while both men face backlash for antisemitism.

‘Ye announced he’s joining the former president’s Truth Social platform in an interview with Bloomberg on Monday (October 17). Kanye West revealed his intentions after news broke about him acquiring the right-wing social networking service Parler.

Kanye West made the move after Instagram and Twitter suspended his accounts over antisemitic posts. The controversial rapper told Bloomberg the suspensions prompted him to buy his own social media service.

“The most important resource that our species has is knowledge,” ‘Ye said. “This is the reason why the compression of thought and free thought has to be overcome to save the human race. It’s literally that serious. And that’s the reason why I am willing to put everything at risk because they’ve already taken enough from me for differences of opinion.”

According to Bloomberg, Kanye West plans to have dinner with Donald Trump this week. The twice-impeached politician also garnered outrage for antisemitism on social media.

“No President has done more for Israel than I have,” the ex-president wrote on Truth Social. “Somewhat surprisingly, however, our wonderful Evangelicals are far more appreciative of this than the people of the Jewish faith, especially those living in the U.S. Those living in Israel, though, are a different story – Highest approval rating in the World, could easily be P.M.! U.S. Jews have to get their act together and appreciate what they have in Israel – Before it is too late!”

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre condemned Donald Trump’s antisemitic rhetoric on Monday.