There’s a small chance Kanye West could be trying to save his marriage to Kim K., as the couple prepares to divorce.

Kanye West has yet to take off his wedding ring, even though divorce proceedings are underway to end his union with Kim Kardashian.

The rapper was still rocking his gold band when he paid a surprise visit to DJ Khaled’s house to check out the music for his new album, Khaled Khaled.

The “Wild Thoughts” hitmaker shared video footage from the get-together on Instagram on Wednesday.

“TRUE STORY: KANYE STOPPED BY MY HOUSE AT 8 AM THE OTHER DAY!” Khaled captioned the post. “I DIDNT KNOW HE WAS COMING!”

The DJ went on to disclose his pal had eaten “SOME EGGS WITH KETCHUP AND VEGAN BACON” after putting in a request with the producer’s private chef.

However, it was the clip of Kanye listening to the music with his hands lifted in the air that grabbed fans’ attention, as he could clearly be seen wearing his wedding band on his left ring finger.

Commenting on Kanye’s reaction, Khaled added, “You know when you get this expression that it’s sounding AMAZING! this album (has) GODS HANDS IS ALL OVER IT.”

Kanye has yet to publicly comment on his marriage breakdown. Kim pulled the plug on the 2014 marriage, by filing for divorce in February.

She asked for joint legal and physical custody of their four children: North, Chicago, Saint, and Psalm.

The hip-hop star reacted to the legal action earlier this month with identical custody requests.

Kim, meanwhile, has been spotted out and about without her wedding ring for some time.