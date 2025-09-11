Kanye West Ordered To Testify In Donda Academy Lawsuit Alleging Discrimination & Abuse

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kanye West was ordered to testify under oath in a lawsuit accusing him of discrimination and disturbing conduct at Donda Academy.

Kanye West has been ordered by a Los Angeles judge to appear in person for a deposition within 30 days as part of a lawsuit accusing him of discrimination and workplace misconduct at his Donda Academy.

The legal action, filed last April by former employee Trevor Phillips, claims West fostered a toxic environment at the school, including alleged antisemitic remarks, mistreatment of Black staff and bizarre disciplinary ideas like shaving students’ heads or creating a “jail” for them.

“Kanye’s ill-will towards the plaintiff ultimately culminated in a vulgar lashing in front of schoolchildren and their parents,” the lawsuit explained. “Kanye even threatened Phillips with physical violence.”

Phillips, who joined the school in November 2022, said West used “dangerous rhetoric” and “treated the Black staff considerably worse than white employees.”

According to TMZ, court documents show that West had previously avoided multiple attempts to schedule the deposition, prompting the judge’s latest order to compel his appearance.

The deposition will mark the first time Phillips’ legal team will be able to question West under oath since the case began.

West’s attorney, Eduardo Martorell, declined to comment on the ruling or the broader allegations.

This case is one of several legal battles currently surrounding the rapper and fashion mogul.

Other former employees have filed separate lawsuits accusing West of sexual misconduct and retaliatory behavior.

If West fails to comply with the court’s order, he could face penalties or sanctions.