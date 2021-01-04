AllHipHop EXCLUSIVE: Kanye West Ready To Fight Black-Owned Tech Company In Court Over Theft Claims

(AllHipHop News)
Kanye West is ready to defend his reputation against a company that claims he stole their technology and used it to cash in with his Sunday Service brand.
In August of 2020, a black-owned company called MyChannel claims they entered into an oral agreement with Kanye West to form a partnership.
MyChannel claims Kanye West loved their technology and promised to invest $10 million into the brand, to help drive sales for his Sunday Service merchandise as well as Yeezy Apparel.
The company says they put in $7 million worth of work and even relocated their offices twice to please Kanye.
The founders of MyChannel claim Kanye stabbed them in the back and breached a non-disclosure agreement by stealing their technology to form his own company called YZY Tech, according to their $20 million lawsuit.
In court documents obtained by AllHipHop, Kanye is fighting back against the allegations and he’s ready to take it to trial if need be.
Kanye has denied he “engaged in any of the wrongful conduct set forth in the introductory paragraphs of the Complaint, including, but not limited to, that a partnership was formed or that they misappropriated any property from MYC,” according to Ye’s lawyer Nina D. Boyajian.
The rapper admitted he was in discussions about a potential business relationship with my channel, but denied he agreed to form any sort of partnership with the company.
Kanye also acknowledged he gave MyChannel’s bosses a term sheet, but his lawyer claims a definitive agreement between the parties was never reached, or signed.
Kanye West is demanding a judge throw the lawsuit out of court, and award him money for the fees he incurred to defend himself against the accusations.