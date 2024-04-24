TDE Rapper Reason Says Kanye West’s “Aging Like Milk”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

“He could still be the GOAT we knew and loved.”

Reason has no problem voicing opinions about trending topics in Hip-Hop culture. For example, the Top Dawg Entertainment recording artist shared his thoughts on the current career status of Kanye “Ye” West.

The polarizing Kanye West recently garnered headlines for his verse on a remix of “Like That” which aimed at Drake and J. Cole. Additionally, some interview quotes by West sparked a lot of online commotion, particularly Ye claiming he worked with Future to accelerate the “elimination of Drake.”

On Tuesday (April 23), SinceThe80s president Barry Hefner tweeted, “Kanye is not aging gracefully. He seems so miserable about every little part of life.” Reason quote-tweeted Hefner and added, “Aging like milk.”

Reason returned to the X social media platform to provide another comment about Kanye West. The California-based MC also tweeted, “I know this an old and tired ideology, but if Ye really cared and snapped into a better and happier mindset, he could still be the GOAT we knew and loved.”

Aging like milk https://t.co/B0tUu6X0aw — REASON TDE (@reasonTDE) April 23, 2024

I know this an old and tired ideology, but If ye really cared and snapped into a better and happier mindset, he could still be the goat we knew and loved. — REASON TDE (@reasonTDE) April 23, 2024

Kanye West and Drake have been feuding for years. The sometimes allies/sometimes enemies have thrown jabs at each other in songs and interviews for over a decade. In March, Ye slammed Drake in an Instagram post for supposedly aligning himself with Lil Durk amid Drizzy’s ongoing clash with Kendrick Lamar.

Reason also weighed in on the Drake vs Kendrick Lamar rivalry. The Porches album creator praised the production of Drake’s “Push Ups” diss record directed at Lamar. He later rapped over Drake’s “8AM in Charlotte” beat as the beef with K. Dot played out.

Kendrick Lamar split with Top Dawg Entertainment to launch his pgLang company. Reason remains on TDE but has been involved in public spats with executives. Plus, the West Coast rhymer implied that he wants to leave the Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith-led label.