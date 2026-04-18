Kanye West Rejected From Poland Over Pro-Nazi Statements

Kanye West’s Poland concert gets cancelled after the government rejects his European comeback tour over antisemitic comments and Nazi promotion.

Kanye West had his Poland concert pulled just days after he postponed his show in France, marking another major setback in his attempted European comeback tour.

The Silesian Stadium in Chorzów announced Friday that the June 19 performance would not happen “due to formal and legal reasons,” following intense government pressure and public backlash over his history of antisemitic and pro-Nazi statements.

Poland’s culture minister, Marta Cienkowska, had already called the booking “unacceptable,” and the decision came swiftly after her condemnation.

The rapper’s track record on this issue is extensive and well-documented.

Back in February 2025, he started selling s####### T-shirts through his website, prompting Shopify to shut down his store entirely. Three months later, he released a song literally titled “Heil Hitler,” in which he claimed his child custody battle and frozen financial assets pushed him toward Nazism.

According to the BBC, promoting Nazi symbols is a criminal offense in Poland, with sentences up to three years’ imprisonment for anyone found guilty.

In January, before announcing his European tour and releasing his latest album Bully, West published a full-page apology in the Wall Street Journal.

“I am not a Nazi or an antisemite,” he wrote. “I love Jewish people.”

He attributed his behavior to untreated bipolar disorder, saying he’d “lost touch with reality.” But the statement didn’t stop the momentum against his performances.

Poland’s sensitivity to this issue runs deep.

The country was devastated during World War II, with Nazi Germany murdering more than three million of Poland’s 3.2 million Jewish population.

Auschwitz, the concentration and extermination camp, operated in Nazi-occupied Poland and killed over 1.1 million people, most of them Jews.

Cienkowska’s statement captured the weight of that history: “We are talking about an artist who has publicly expressed antisemitic views, downplayed crimes, and profited from selling s####### T-shirts. This is a deliberate crossing of boundaries and the normalization of hatred. Culture cannot be a space for those who exploit it to spread hatred.”

The cancellations keep piling up.

The UK government blocked his visa entry weeks earlier, forcing Wireless Festival to drop him entirely and eventually cancel the whole event.

His Marseille show in France is now postponed “until further notice.” He’s performed in the United States and Mexico City this year, but Europe’s doors are closing fast.

Stadium director Adam Strzyzewski confirmed the Poland cancellation on Facebook, citing the formal and legal complications that made the show impossible to proceed with.