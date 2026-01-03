Kanye West Reveals “BULLY” Tracklist & Physical Rollout Via New Website

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Kanye dropped the BULLY tracklist via bully.yeezy.com, emphasizing vinyl & physical formats over streaming in a bold anti-digital move.

Kanye West just pulled off something most artists wouldn’t dare try in 2026.

Instead of dropping his BULLY album tracklist on Instagram or Twitter like everyone else, he quietly updated bully.yeezy.com on January 3 with something way more interesting.

The move wasn’t just about revealing 13 tracks, including “PREACHER MAN,” “WHITE LINES,” “DAMN,” “THIS ONE HERE,” and others. While other artists chase Spotify playlist placements, Kanye West went full throwback mode. The Yeezy website now features vinyl box sets, cassette bundles, and CD variations front and center.

NEW BULLY TRACKLIST FROM THE YEEZY WEBSITE



SIDE 1 –



PREACHER MAN

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

LAST BREATH

WHITE LINES

I CAN'T WAIT

BULLY

ALL THE LOVE



SIDE 2 –



THIS ONE HERE

HIGHS AND LOWS

MISSION CONTROL

CIRCLES

DAMN

LOSING YOUR MIND pic.twitter.com/oaO1Hxxs5v — yeunrlsd (@yeunrlsd) January 3, 2026

The January 3rd timing places BULLY exactly 27 days before its January 30th release date. Most artists drop singles months early, flood TikTok with snippets and build hype through streaming platforms. Kanye said forget all that noise.

The physical-first approach makes sense when you think about it.

Streaming pays artists pennies while vinyl can sell for $30-50 per copy. Plus, physical albums create a real connection between artist and fan. Looking at the tracklist structure, BULLY is split into two clear sides, like classic vinyl records.

If Kanye West proves physical formats can drive album sales without streaming support, expect more artists to follow. The BULLY rollout shows Kanye still understands something many artists forgot: scarcity creates value.

When everything’s available instantly, nothing feels special. But when you have to order vinyl and wait for it to arrive, that album becomes an event.