Kanye West Shuts Down Rumors About Wife Amid Album Leak

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Kanye West slammed leakers and set the record straight after his entire unreleased “CUCK” album surfaced online.

Kanye West lashed out at digital pirates and critics after his unreleased album “CUCK” surfaced online without warning.

The divisive rapper hopped on X (Twitter) early on Monday (May 19) to call out the leakers.

“Somebody got a drive and threw it on YouTube and said this is CUCK,” West wrote. “What I love about getting blocked on DSPs and having songs leaked and shows cancelled is… It proves everything I’m saying and why I’m saying.”

The leak, which reportedly hit Discord on Sunday (May 18), included a full version of West’s upcoming project CUCK and previously unheard tracks like “Diddy Free,” “Dirty Magazines” and “Free My Kids.”

The unauthorized drop quickly spread across platforms, including YouTube, before being flagged and taken down.

Adding fuel to the fire, West addressed a specific track from the leak that sparked speculation online.

“UNCLE is not on CUCK and is not about my wife,” he clarified in a follow-up tweet.

The leaked version of “UNCLE” allegedly tells the story of a woman who turns to sex work after being abused by a family member.

The person behind the leak claimed the motive was political and moral, reportedly writing in a now-deleted Discord post, “All proceeds from this album group buy will be donated to the US Holocaust Memorial Museum.”

They leaked the new Kanye album and they're donating the proceeds to a Holocaust museum😭



There's still some good people in the Ye base after all#FUCKNAZIS pic.twitter.com/z3CtdGP2LV — Astro (@CrAstro2) May 18, 2025

The same user also launched a personal attack on West, stating, “Glorifying fascism is not ‘art’, ‘love speech’ is just an excuse to say outrageous s–t for attention. Kanye West is a 50-year-old spineless braindead deadbeat drug addict p### addict Nazi b—h.”

Kanye West Korea Concert Canceled Amid Album Leak

The fallout was immediate. Organizers in South Korea pulled the plug on the “YE Korea Concert” scheduled for Saturday (May 31), citing the controversy.

“The ‘YE Korea Concert’ scheduled for Saturday, May 31st has been inevitably canceled due to the recent controversy surrounding singer Kanye West (YE),” the event team said in a statement.

In addition, sales of Yeezy-branded merchandise in the region were also halted. “Sales of Yeezy brand MD products will also be discontinued starting at 1:00 PM on Monday, May 19,” organizers confirmed.

West has been teasing the “WW3” project for months, sharing snippets during livestreams and private events.

Songwriting credit for the album has been linked to Dave Blunts, though no official tracklist or release date had been confirmed before the leak.