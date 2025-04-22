Kanye West Supports Change.org Petition Demanding Access To Kids With Kim Karadashian

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kanye West threw his support behind a Change.org petition demanding access to his four children as tensions with ex-wife Kim Kardashian over custody continue to escalate.

The Hip-Hop mogul, who now goes by Ye, has repeatedly claimed that Kardashian is keeping their children—North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 5.

Chicago and Psalm were born via surrogate after Kardashian experienced complications during earlier pregnancies. He said he hadn’t seen Saint in over a year.

The petition, launched by supporters of the rapper, calls for what it describes as “immediate change.”

THE THING THAT MADE MY KIDS SITUATION SO HARD IS MOST LAWYERS ARE JEWISH — ye (@kanyewest) April 22, 2025

“Ye (fka Kanye West) has been restricted from being able to see and raise his children,” the petition states. “As the father of his children, he has an inherent right to see and be apart of his children’s upbringing.”

West, 47, has made a series of controversial public remarks in recent weeks, including a tweet on April 22 in which he claimed a Jewish attorney once told him he wouldn’t be allowed to see his children if he continued making antisemitic comments. “He was right for now,” West wrote. “God is on my side.”

The Grammy winner has also drawn criticism for his latest song, “Cousins,” released just yesterday, where he rapped about performing oral sex on his cousin until he was 14—an admission that sparked widespread backlash and raised further concerns about his mental state.

Kardashian, 44, who has primary custody of the children following their 2022 divorce, has reportedly limited West’s access due to what sources close to her describe as erratic behavior and troubling social media posts.

The former couple’s co-parenting struggles have played out publicly, with West frequently airing grievances online.

“When a father isn’t present in a home they’re limited on their ability to protect their children,” the petition continues. “He as a father, by default, has the right to say what goes and what doesn’t in his children’s life. Being able to say what goes and what doesn’t is protection.”

West has also taken issue with how his children are being raised, particularly criticizing North’s appearance at Coachella, wearing makeup and perfume. He’s said his concerns are often dismissed, something the petition echoes.

While Change.org petitions can raise awareness and attract media attention, they carry no legal weight in custody disputes.

Family court decisions are based on legal filings, court evaluations and the children’s best interests—not public opinion.