Kanye West Threatened With Arrest In Brazil Over Nazi-Themed Lyrics

Kanye West could be taken into custody in Brazil if he references Nazi ideology or performs his track “Heil Hitler” during his November 29 concert in São Paulo, according to local prosecutors. Authorities have issued a strict warning that any such act will result in immediate arrest.

São Paulo Mayor Ricardo Nunes made the city’s stance unmistakably clear during a public statement Monday. “No one who promotes Nazism will play or sing any words on public equipment belonging to the City Hall,” he said. “We do not accept it and we will do everything necessary to ensure that no one who promotes Nazism has any kind of activity here in the city of São Paulo.”

Nunes added, “Here in the city of São Paulo, we will not allow events by people who promote Nazism in municipal spaces.”

The São Paulo State Public Prosecutor’s Office has also included concert organizers Guilherme Cavalcante and Jean Fabrício Ramos, also known as Faublous Fabz, in the arrest order. All three individuals—West, Cavalcante and Ramos—face detention if any Nazi-related content appears during the event.

The original venue, the Interlagos racetrack, was pulled by city officials following backlash over West’s past antisemitic remarks. His team is now scrambling to find a new location for the show.

In October, prosecutor Ana Beatriz Pereira de Souza Frontini issued a ruling that bars West from wearing or displaying Nazi symbols during his stay in Brazil. The restrictions reflect growing concern over the rapper’s public statements and their potential to incite hate.

The concert’s status remains uncertain, especially with West’s upcoming performances in South Africa on December 13 and Mexico on January 30.

Earlier this month, West met with Rabbi Yoshiyahu Yosef Pinto in what appeared to be an effort to make amends. During the meeting, he said, “I feel really blessed to sit here and take accountability. I was dealing with various issues. I was dealing with bipolar also, so I would take the ideas I had and forget about the protection of the people around me and myself. So I wanted to take accountability.”

The São Paulo situation is the latest fallout from West’s history of inflammatory rhetoric, which has already damaged his reputation and business relationships across multiple countries.

Brazilian authorities have not confirmed whether an alternate venue will be approved before the scheduled date of November 29.