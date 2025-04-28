Kanye West Threatens To “Destroy” FKA Twigs Over North West Cameo

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kanye West threatened to “destroy” FKA Twigs over her use of North West in a music video without his permission.

Kanye West has lashed out at FKA Twigs, threatening to “destroy” the British artist for including his daughter, North West, in a music video without his approval and demanding a public apology.

The outburst came during a recent livestream with producer Digital Nas, where West spiraled into a rant targeting the Kardashians, Kris Jenner and unnamed Black celebrities for staying silent on what he sees as exploitation of his children.

“The grandmother that signed for the daughter to do the sex tape has the rights to the names and the likeness of my Black children,” West said, referencing Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian’s past controversies. “That’s what we deal with. And I bet not one Black celebrity say s###. They ain’t gone say s###.”

The livestream took a darker turn when West turned his attention to Twigs, who featured North in her recent video “Childlike Things.”

Kanye West Demands FKA Twigs Apology

West claimed Twigs bypassed him and sought permission from Kim Kardashian instead, which he saw as a betrayal.

“Twigs, you got to apologize and don’t play with my kids,” West said. “Put my daughter in that dark-ass video. I will make it my sole purpose to destroy you. Do we have a problem, n####?”

West insisted that as North’s father and a superior creative mind, Twigs should have contacted him directly.

“If y’all go to Kim… to get rights to my kids to work with y’all in any way, I’m going to use everything in my power and flesh to do every version of Ye you ever seen,” he warned.

He also claimed Twigs once thought “Kim was corny 10 years ago” and accused her of hypocrisy for collaborating with her now.

Ye talks about FKA Twigs collaborating with North without his consent and mentions Kris’s influence over decisions involving his children pic.twitter.com/vGJtYjMDxU — 𝗔𝗽𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗼 (@apollovwrld) April 24, 2025

West has a history of publicly accusing the Kardashians of exploiting their children.

He previously wrote on social media, “Kim Kardashian is a sex trafficker,” and called the family “sex workers” who “sex traffic all of the Black children they strategically produce.”

He also took aim at Twigs in a separate post, writing, “I don’t like that Twigs has my daughter in her video dressing all grown” and “WOULD HAVE EXPECTED MORE FROM TWIGS.”