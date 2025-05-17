Kanye West’s Banned Track Sparks Joe Rogan Censorship Debate

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Joe Rogan reacted to Kanye West’s controversial new song after it was stripped from streaming platforms amid intense backlash.

Joe Rogan raised eyebrows after weighing in on Kanye West’s banned “Heil Hitler” track during a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, calling the controversial song “kind of catchy” while questioning whether pulling it from streaming platforms only fuels its reach.

Rogan said he believes West is intentionally trying to get people to repeat the phrase “Heil Hitler,” adding, “I think it’s part of the program.”

He quickly clarified he doesn’t support the message itself. “I don’t think it’s a good thing to say,” he said, while condemning both racism and antisemitism.

“But there’s a benefit to just letting people talk,” Rogan continued. “But this is also the bad part. It’s like the f###### song has so many millions of his hits on Twitter, it’s been banned from every platform. But is it good to ban things from platforms, or is it better to let it be out there and let people talk about it?”

The podcast host argued that censorship might backfire, saying, “Because if you ban it, then people want to hear it more, and then it becomes more popular, and then it kind of supports what he says, which is that there’s this concerted effort, if you talk about Jewish people, that they’re gonna remove you from everything… Which is what he’s saying. They run everything.”

Rogan also pointed to what he sees as a double standard in comedy and public discourse. He referenced comedian Tony Hinchcliffe’s remarks at a MAGA rally.

“Yeah, he’s doing great,” Rogan said. “There’s certain people that you’re allowed to pick on and make jokes about or mock or say something, and you can get away with it.”

Joe Rogan Reacts To Kanye West’s Latest Offering

West reposted the clip on X (Twitter0 on Wednesday (May 14). “We have to be able to talk through things,” he wrote. “To at least express ourselves.”

The song in question, “Heil Hitler,” was removed from major streaming platforms on May 8, just hours after its release.

The track includes repeated use of the phrase “Heil Hitler” and reportedly ends with a sample of an Adolf Hitler speech. The accompanying video, posted directly to West’s X page, features imagery that aligns with his past antisemitic remarks.

The song’s removal drew criticism from West, who accused the music industry of censorship and racial discrimination.

The track’s release ignited widespread condemnation from advocacy groups and listeners alike, many of whom labeled the lyrics antisemitic and offensive.