Kanye West’s “Donda 2” Lifts Imprisoned Producer Out Of His Depression

Fat Money said Kanye West’s “Donda 2” helped him escape depression while serving time in a Kentucky prison for a federal gun possession conviction.

He sent a message to producer Digital Nas after hearing about the album’s release.

“WE DID IT KID, WE DID! dis Fat Money, this my text service number frm da feds bro. this t delayed too, its 4:59pm in Kentucky where im locked at,” he wrote. “Tell Ye i love him too. U did that t bro! I dont got a lotta access to the internet, but ppl been textin me about the album.. That t jus took me out a depression in here lmfao! GOOOO.”

Digital Nas responded, “I love you bro. I can’t wait till your out. We gotta get back in the lab.”

Fat Money is currently serving a 20-month federal sentence after pleading guilty to being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

In April 2024, he admitted to trying to bring a loaded Glock 9mm and ammunition through security at Los Angeles International Airport.

TSA agents discovered the weapon during a routine bag check, and Raybon attempted to flee before being taken into custody.

His prior felony convictions and a misdemeanor domestic violence charge in Illinois barred him from legally owning a firearm. Despite being behind bars, Fat Money’s influence on Kanye West’s Donda 2 was substantial.

Digital Nas, who worked closely on the project, posted the message exchange on X with the caption, “This made my whole day. Message from Fat Money, who wrote alotttt of Donda 2.“

This made my whole day



Message from Fat Money who wrote alotttt of donda 2 . #FREEFATMONEY pic.twitter.com/C54TnXs8u9 — DIGITAL NAS (@DIGITALNAS) May 3, 2025

The album, which initially dropped exclusively on Kanye West’s $200 Stem Player in 2022, was released to major streaming platforms on April 30, 2025.

It features 18 tracks with appearances from XXXTENTACION, Alicia Keys, Future, Don Toliver, Playboi Carti, and Jack Harlow.

But the rollout hasn’t been smooth. Kanye, now legally known as Ye, is facing legal threats from producers Boogz Da Beast and Brian “AllDay” Miller, who claim their beats were used without permission or payment.

Managed by DeAndre “Free” Maiden, the duo seeks to pull the album from streaming services, citing nearly $3 million in unpaid work.

As of now, Donda 2 remains available on major platforms despite the legal battle.