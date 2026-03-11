Kanye Wins, But Loses Over Malibu Mansion Battle With Contractor Who Wanted Millions

Ye took a big loss in his $1 million lawsuit with contractor Tony Saxon over the renovation of his former $57 million Malibu mansion.

Ye took a loss after a jury reached its verdict in his $1 million lawsuit with contractor Tony Saxon over the renovation of his former $57 million Malibu mansion, but it was far less than his accuser wanted.

The verdict was read on Wednesday morning in downtown Los Angeles, and it did not end well for Kanye as he was ordered to pay $140,000, a fraction of the money Saxon hoped to receive.

Saxon claims he was hired as a project manager but only received payment once before being fired after seven weeks of work.

During trial testimony, Ye admitted asking Saxon to convert a staircase into a slide as part of his vision to transform the beachfront property into an adult playground. According to court records, Ye’s renovation plans constantly shifted, creating chaos on the job site.

Saxon alleged he suffered severe back and neck injuries while performing demolition and management work, and then was terminated after raising safety concerns.

The handyman testified that Kanye once loaded him into a Lamborghini for a late-night trip to Home Depot, but the rapper got distracted by a flower display and never purchased the tools.

They ended up at McDonald’s instead, ordering breakfast while the renovation project stalled. Saxon claims he slept on the property using only a sleeping bag during his employment.

Ye testified that he had vague memories of hiring Saxon and couldn’t recall who officially brought him on board. When asked if he was CEO of Yeezy Construction, Ye responded, “I’m not sure.”

His wife, Bianca Censori, testified that she worked on the project before Saxon arrived but had minimal involvement with the contractor.

The mansion saga began when Ye purchased the property for $57.3 million in 2021, then gutted it completely during renovations.

He eventually sold the stripped concrete shell for just $21 million in September 2024, taking a devastating $36 million loss. The new owner, Belwood Investments, purchased the property with plans to restore it.

However, the mansion’s troubles continued into 2026. Belwood Investments defaulted on an $18.5 million mortgage, owing over $814,000 in missed payments as of November 2025.

Rather than complete restoration, the current owner announced plans to convert the gutted property into a crypto-backed, members-only timeshare venture.

The foreclosure process began as the company attempted this unconventional pivot.

The jury reached its verdict after hearing testimony from both sides, with Saxon seeking compensation for unpaid wages, unsafe conditions, and wrongful termination.