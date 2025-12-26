Karl-Anthony Towns Put A Ring On Jordyn Woods After Years Of Solid Love

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods made it official with an engagement that had social media buzzing and hearts melting.

Karl-Anthony Towns popped the question and now he and Jordyn Woods are officially headed down the aisle.

The NBA big man dropped the engagement bomb on social media, posting pics of the sweet moment and letting the world know he locked it in with his longtime boo.

The couple’s been going strong since 2020, and folks have been whispering about an engagement for a minute, so this wasn’t exactly outta nowhere. Still, the announcement had people flooding their comments with love and congrats, celebs, homies, and everybody in between.

If you’re not familiar, Karl-Anthony Towns is an NBA All-Star, and Jordyn’s been doing her thing as a model, businesswoman and influencer. Despite being in the spotlight, they’ve kept their relationship pretty chill. No drama, no extra noise, just two people moving solid.

From courtside support to heartfelt shoutouts, they’ve been showing love without turning it into a complete performance. Jordyn’s been by his side through some tough times and Karl’s always made it clear she’s held him down.

They’ve hit major milestones together, traveled all over and built something that actually looks like it’s made to last. And now, this engagement? Feels like the next logical move.

The actual proposal details are still under wraps, but the energy in the photos says it all. No gimmicks, no clout-chasing, just a real moment between two people who’ve been through it and came out stronger.