Kash Doll Ends Relationship With Za’Darius Smith—Slams Tracy T Over Petty Post

Kash Doll ended her relationship with Za’Darius Smith and clapped back at Tracy T after he threw shade following the breakup.

Kash Doll pulled the plug on her relationship with Za’Darius Smith on Saturday (August 10), confirming the breakup and stepping away from social media in the same breath after a string of public drama involving her ex Tracy T.

“At this point of my life i just need to be single,” she wrote on X. “Za’Darius is a great guy but we can’t see eye to eye and with all due respect we decided to part ways.

She added, “I’m giving the internet a break also so I’m done with y’all too right now.”

Moments later, Smith echoed the split with a cryptic Instagram Story that simply read “Single” alongside a walking man and door emoji.

The breakup came just days after the couple made headlines for attending Kash Doll’s best friend’s wedding together, where she gifted the bride $20,000 in cash.

The moment, which included her two children from her previous relationship with Tracy T, quickly went viral.

Tracy T chimed in with a jab on Instagram, posting a photo from the wedding with the caption, “Kashton don’t wanna be there,” referencing their son’s expression in the picture.

Smith didn’t hold back, firing back at Tracy T with a pointed message: “N#### when you ready to buy school clothes and go half on that tuition let me know!!”

Tracy T Chimes In On Kash Doll & Za’Darius Smith Breakup

After the breakup announcement, Tracy T returned to Instagram with another dig, writing, “Look like ima be paying that tuition by myself.”

Kash Doll fired back on X with a sharp retort: “Tuition and Tracy in the same sentence is something I’ve never seen before. I don’t care who I’m not with it’ll never be you p####!”

The rapper also posted a message about prioritizing her well-being, writing, “Mental health is real…. U gotta Make sure everyone around you means well.”

The relationship between Kash Doll and Smith began earlier this year and included family outings, public appearances and a steady stream of affectionate posts—until it all unraveled in the public eye.

Kash Doll’s Instagram account has since been deactivated. Her X account remains active as of Saturday (August 10).