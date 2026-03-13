Keefe D Loses Lawyer In Tupac Murder Case Over Money Woes

Keefe D’s legal situation deteriorated significantly when his attorney withdrew from the Tupac Shakur murder case.

Keefe D lost his legal representation on Tuesday after attorney Robert Draskovich withdrew from the Tupac Shakur murder case, citing retainer issues.

Judge Carli Kierny approved the withdrawal and scheduled a March 31 hearing to assign new counsel.

This marks the second time Keefe D has switched lawyers since his September 2023 arrest, leaving his defense in chaos as trial approaches in August.

The 62-year-old faces mounting pressure from a series of legal defeats.

In February, a judge rejected his motion to suppress evidence gathered during a nighttime raid at his home, ruling the search was lawful and all seized materials admissible at trial.

That decision eliminated a key defense strategy and considerably strengthened the prosecutors’ case.

Keefe D is currently serving time in High Desert State Prison after being convicted of fighting another inmate in the Clark County Detention Center while awaiting trial.

The jail fight conviction added another layer of complications to his already troubled legal situation.

His previous attorneys, Carl Arnold and then Draskovich with Michael Pandullo, cited the jailhouse incident as one reason for the team changes.

Keefe D also took a major loss after a judge ruled that prosecutors can use all evidence collected during a search against him after he was busted for Shakur’s killing.

Prosecutors allege that Keefe D ordered the fatal shooting of Tupac Shakur in Las Vegas in 1996 as retaliation for a casino floor brawl.

They’ve built their case partly on Keefe D’s own public statements made during media interviews and book deals where he discussed his involvement in Hip-Hop history.

His defense team has argued that those comments were exaggerated boasts meant to profit from his notoriety rather than factual admissions.

The constant legal turmoil suggests Keefe D’s defense is deteriorating rapidly.