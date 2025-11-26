Keenyah Hill Says She’s Receiving Death Threats After PlaqueBoyMax Refused Her Kiss on Livestream

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Keenyah Hill says she’s being harassed after PlaqueBoyMax turned down her request for a kiss during a livestream.

Keenyah Hill says she’s being harassed and threatened after a livestream moment with PlaqueBoyMax went viral for all the wrong reasons.

The former America’s Next Top Model contestant claims she’s now receiving death threats after the popular streamer rejected her request for a kiss during a livestream that was meant to highlight his Grammy nomination and Streamer of the Year campaign.

“This new generation…y’all need some help. The fact that some people have found my family members’ phone numbers, including my mother, and are texting threats is unacceptable and deplorable,” she said. “I’m going to leave the text here, but this is nasty. This is nasty. This was never, ever any of my intention at all. And I am really praying for everyone.”

Hill said the fallout has become dangerous. She posted screenshots of alleged threats and claimed her family members, including her mother, have been targeted.

The awkward moment unfolded when Hill approached PlaqueBoyMax during the stream and introduced herself with, “I’m from America’s Next Top Model and I don’t know who you are, but you’re out here talking about Black Excellence.”

The streamer responded by listing his accolades, including a Grammy nod for his collaboration with Fred again and Skepta.

Hill then offered to promote him on her Instagram story before asking, “Are you going to give me a little smooch?” PlaqueBoyMax declined immediately, repeating “I can’t do that” before walking away. The interaction was broadcast live to thousands of viewers.

Hill later took to Instagram to criticize the streamer for using the footage.

“I asked you not to use that footage. Not only did you use the footage, but out of everybody there, you talked to a lot of people. We heard you a mile away. That was the only footage that you used,” she said, seemingly oblivious to the fact that he was streaming live.

PlaqueBoyMax addressed the backlash on a later stream, defending his decision to keep the footage up and explaining the nature of live content.

“Kenya, you went to college. Kenya, you won’t understand that a live stream is a live stream. What does the word live mean? It mean live. I can’t edit the live stream,” he said.

Many PlaqueBoyMax’s fans are giving him props for setting boundaries and staying respectful to his girlfriend, while others criticized Hill’s approach as inappropriate to begin with.