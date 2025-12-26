Keffe D Demands Wants Evidence Thrown Out In Tupac Murder Case

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Keffe D’s defense team fights to suppress evidence as new allegations surface about Diddy’s connections in the Tupac murder case.

Keffe D and his defense team filed a motion to throw out evidence cops seized during what they call an illegal nighttime search of his Henderson home.

Defense attorney Robert Draskovich argued police violated his client’s rights when they raided the 62-year-old’s house in July 2023.

Duane “Keffe D” Davis faces murder charges for orchestrating Tupac Shakur’s 1996 shooting death in Las Vegas. Draskovich filed the 24-page motion on December 22 in Clark County District Court, claiming cops had no valid reason for the nighttime search.

“When officers obtain nighttime authorization through bad faith, courts agree suppression is appropriate,” the motion states, according to CBS8. “Bad faith is evident from the face of the affidavit supporting the search warrant.”

The defense argues police painted Keffe D as a dangerous drug dealer when his drug convictions were 25 years old.

They say he was actually a 60-year-old retired cancer survivor who lived quietly in the same Henderson home for nearly a decade. Cops seized laptops, tablets, a USB drive, marijuana, a Vibe Magazine issue about Shakur, and Keffe D’s 2019 book “Compton Street Legend” during the search.

The motion included 186 pages of supporting documents listing all seized items.

Keffe D became a target after years of public admissions about his role in Tupac’s murder. In his 2019 memoir Compton Street Legend, he wrote detailed accounts of the September 7, 1996, shooting that killed the rap icon.

“I know the real f###### story,” he wrote in the book, describing what happened the night Tupac got shot in Las Vegas. The former Southside Compton Crips shot caller admitted he was in the white Cadillac when someone fired the fatal shots.

Keffe D previously told cops in 2008 and 2009 interviews that he orchestrated the hit. He claimed his nephew, Orlando “Baby Lane” Anderson, pulled the trigger after Tupac and Death Row Records associates jumped Anderson at the MGM Grand earlier that night.

The murder case sat cold for decades until Keffe D started talking publicly about his involvement. His admissions in interviews, documentaries and his book gave prosecutors the evidence they needed to finally file charges in September 2023.

Keffe D faces renewed worldwide attention when 50 Cent’s Netflix documentary Sean Combs: The Reckoning featured unreleased conversations about the Tupac murder.

The documentary, which premiered in December 2025, included previously unheard audio of Keffe D discussing the case with Las Vegas prosecutors.

The series brought fresh scrutiny to his claims about Sean “Diddy” Diddy allegedly offering money for Tupac’s murder. Keffe D has repeatedly alleged that Combs put a bounty on Tupac’s and Death Row Records founder Suge Knight’s heads.

In taped sessions featured in the documentary, Keffe D revealed that a year before Tupac’s murder, Diddy allegedly made general threats about wanting Tupac and Knight dead.

Court documents and interviews have revealed allegations involving Eric “Von Zip” Martin, who Keffe D claims was Diddy’s intermediary in the alleged murder plot.

He has alleged that Von Zip was supposed to deliver $1 million from Diddy after Tupac’s killing.

In FBI interviews, Keffe D claimed Von Zip kept the money instead of paying the Crips who carried out the hit. These allegations suggest a complex web of connections between East Coast rap figures and West Coast gang members in the mid-1990s.

Diddy has denied any involvement in Tupac’s murder.

Keffe D was also hit when a 16-40 months at High Desert State Prison for a jailhouse fight last spring.

He was found guilty of beating up another inmate while awaiting trial at the Clark County Detention Center. His murder trial is scheduled for August 2026.