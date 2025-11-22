Kendrick Lamar Crushes Fans’ Dreams With Devastating Movie Delay

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kendrick Lamar fans received disappointing news as Paramount Pictures indefinitely delayed his comedy collaboration with South Park creators.

Kendrick Lamar has delivered disappointing news to fans eagerly awaiting his big-screen debut.

The Grammy-winning rapper’s highly anticipated comedy collaboration with South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone has been indefinitely delayed by Paramount Pictures, marking the second time the project has been pushed back.

The untitled live-action comedy was originally slated for a July 4, 2025 release before being moved to March 20, 2026. Now, the film has been completely removed from Paramount’s release calendar with no new date announced.

“It’s true – we’re moving (again). We’re working hard at finishing the movie,” Park County & pgLang partners said in a joint statement to Deadline, acknowledging the frustrating pattern of delays that has plagued the project.

Scheduling conflicts as the primary culprit behind the latest setback.

Kendrick Lamar has been on a global tour since April and continues performing through next month, while Parker and Stone have been consumed with producing the new season of South Park.

Both parties needed additional time to properly focus on the film given their demanding schedules.

The delay represents a significant disappointment for Hip-Hop fans who have been anticipating Lamar’s transition into Hollywood.

At last year’s CinemaCon, Paramount’s Brian Robbins praised the project as “one of the funniest and most original scripts we’ve ever read,” raising expectations for what many hoped would be a groundbreaking collaboration.

The film’s plot remains tightly under wraps, though it’s been described as an original live-action comedy. Vernon Chatman penned the script, with Lamar and Dave Free producing through their pgLang company alongside Parker and Stone’s Park County production banner.

This latest setback comes during what should be a triumphant period for Lamar.

The Compton native dominated the 2025 Grammy Awards, taking home five trophies including Record of the Year for “Not Like Us.” He recently received nine additional nominations for the 2026 ceremony, leading the slate of nominees.