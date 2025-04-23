Kendrick Lamar Explains How Chanel Brand Ambassadorship Deal Came Together

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kendrick Lamar explored Chanel’s Paris atelier before becoming the face of its eyewear campaign in a rare blend of Hip-Hop and haute couture.

Kendrick Lamar stepped into the world of high fashion and heritage craftsmanship in Paris, officially joining Chanel as the latest face of its eyewear campaign.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper, known for his sharp lyricism and visual storytelling, was tapped by the French fashion house after spending time at its storied atelier, where he immersed himself in the brand’s legacy.

“I visited the Chanel ateliers and saw the process of how something goes from design to execution. Seeing the people who work hard and bring these visions to life resonates with me,” Kendrick Lamar told Business of Fashion.

His appointment comes nearly two years after he represented Chanel at the 2023 Met Gala, which honored the late Karl Lagerfeld.

In January 2024, Lamar and longtime creative partner Dave Free collaborated with the label again, designing the set for its haute couture show and directing a short film titled The Button.

Ahead of his latest partnership, Kendrick Lamar said he “spent a week in Paris with their team and explored the brand history,” a process he repeated before becoming the face of Chanel’s new eyewear line.

The campaign, photographed by Karim Sadli, is set to launch later this week.

Lamar, who sported Chanel glasses in the video for his track Luther, said the choice to focus on eyewear was intentional.

“Chanel has a timeless legacy and that is always something I can get behind. Since they don’t make clothes for men, I knew it would have to be glasses,” he said.