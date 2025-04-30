Kendrick Lamar Delivers Epic Onstage Moment With Playboi Carti In Atlanta

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kendrick Lamar stunned the Atlanta crowd by bringing out Playboi Carti for a surprise performance during the Grand National Tour stop.

Kendrick Lamar lit up Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta with an unexpected twist when he brought out Playboi Carti.

On Tuesday night (April 29), Lamar surprised fans by bringing Carti out to perform their joint track “GOOD CREDIT” during a stop on the Grand National Tour.

The crowd erupted as Carti stormed the stage, matching Lamar’s energy with his signature, chaotic delivery. The pair tore through the track in front of a packed house, delivering one of the most talked-about moments of the tour so far.

🚨Kendrick Lamar brought Playboi Carti out to play their song "GOOD CREDIT" 🔥👀 pic.twitter.com/F9abe8J0Rp — CapoFL (@CapoFL_) April 30, 2025

“If someone told me 5 years ago that Kendrick Lamar and Playboi Carti would share a stage together I would’ve thrown you into a mental institution,” one fan remarked. “This is crazy.”

The surprise appearance added fuel to the already electric atmosphere of the Atlanta show, which was part of one of the most anticipated Hip-Hop tours of 2025.

The Grand National Tour, co-headlined by Lamar and SZA, launched on April 19 and is set to hit major cities, including Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and London.

The tour has been a box office juggernaut. According to Touring Data, the opening night at Bank Stadium in Minneapolis brought in $9,124,989 in revenue, reportedly setting a new record. Early estimates suggest the tour could surpass $100 million in total gross.

Saturday’s performance in Atlanta not only delivered a standout moment but also reinforced Lamar’s reputation for keeping audiences on their toes. With Carti’s surprise cameo and the duo’s undeniable chemistry, the night became an instant highlight for concertgoers and online viewers alike.

The Grand National Tour continues across North America and Europe through summer 2025.