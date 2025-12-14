Kendrick Lamar Shows How To Treat “A Minor” During Show

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kendrick Lamar paused his Canberra concert to sing “Happy Birthday” to 9-year-old Kalina, who received a signed hat.

Kendrick Lamar demonstrated how to properly treat “a minor” during his Canberra concert on December 13, stopping his entire show to sing happy birthday to 9-year-old fan Kalina.

The Pulitzer Prize winner paused his Spilt Milk Festival performance mid-set after spotting the young fan’s birthday sign in the crowd. He led thousands of fans in singing “Happy Birthday” before gifting Kalina a signed pgLang hat from his creative company.

The emotional moment left the birthday girl in tears as the audience erupted in applause.

The gesture takes on added significance given Kendrick’s recent lyrical battles with Drake, particularly his “Not Like Us” track, where he made serious allegations about how his rival treats minors.

While that diss track contained dark accusations, Kendrick’s Canberra moment demonstrated a positive way to engage with young fans.

Interestingly, Drake has also shown generosity to Australian fans during his “Anita Max Win Tour.”

The Toronto rapper gave away $45,000 to fans in Melbourne and $20,000 each to two fans in Perth, often helping with financial struggles. But Kendrick’s approach focused purely on creating a magical moment for a child celebrating her special day.

The Canberra show marked one of the final performances of Kendrick’s record-breaking Grand National Tour, which became the highest-grossing Hip-Hop tour in history.

The tour generated $332.1 million in revenue across 39 dates worldwide, with Kendrick performing solo in Australia while his North American dates featured SZA as co-headliner.

Kendrick wrapped the Australian leg with ScHoolboy Q joining him for surprise performances of “Collard Greens” in Sydney. The tour supported his surprise album GNX, which dropped in November and showcased his continued dominance in Hip-Hop.