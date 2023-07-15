Kentucky Basketball Team Pops Up At Drake’s Mansion And Balls Out

Drake took his Kentucky basketball fandom to a new level by hosting the team at his Toronto mansion.
The Kentucky men’s basketball team partied and practiced at Drake’s home on Friday (July 14). The Wildcats visited the mansion after winning two exhibition games on a preseason tour of Canada.
Kentucky head coach John Calipari shared a video of his team enjoying Drake’s pool on Friday afternoon. Calipari thanked the OVO star for allowing the players to stop by the mansion.
“We’re at Drake’s relaxing,” Calipari said in a brief clip. “Really wish you were with us.”
The Wildcats were able to practice at The Sanctuary, a custom-built basketball court at Drake’s mansion. Kentucky’s social media team posted a photo of the team on the court.
Drake emerged as one of Kentucky basketball’s most well-known fans over the last 15 years. His support of the team generated some minor NCAA violations in the past, but the landscape of college sports dramatically changed with the emergence of NIL deals in 2021.
Kentucky basketball will officially begin its season in the fall. Drake is currently on tour with shows scheduled through early October. He also teased a new album titled For All The Dogs but did not announce a release date.