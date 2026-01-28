Kevin Durant Goes From Ashy To Classy With CeraVe Lotion Deal

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kevin Durant signed a CeraVe deal after years of internet jokes about his dry skin and recent admissions about skipping daily showers.

Kevin Durant just proved that sometimes the best business move is owning your flaws.

The Houston Rockets star turned years of internet roasting into a legitimate bag with CeraVe.

Durant dropped a video Monday reading mean tweets about his notoriously dry skin. But the punchline wasn’t on him this time.

The whole thing was a slick ad for his new partnership with the skincare brand.

“Y’all keep bringing up my legs…might be time to address it with @cerave?” Durant posted on X with the hashtag #ad.

Y’all keep bringing up my legs…might be time to address it with @cerave? #ad pic.twitter.com/4vIU1FFnoz — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) January 27, 2026

The internet has been clowning KD’s ashy legs for years. Photos of his dry skin became memes. People compared his legs to everything from chalk dust to desert sand.

But Durant never tried to hide from the jokes.

This deal makes perfect sense when you know the backstory.

Durant recently went viral for admitting he doesn’t shower every day during an appearance on teammate Fred VanVleet‘s Unguarded podcast.

“I shower, but I might go a day without, two days,” Durant said during that conversation. “I might go two days sometimes without, I mean, hopping in that water.”

VanVleet looked shocked when Durant explained his relaxed hygiene routine. The NBA star also admitted he rarely uses lotion and only gets haircuts when his friends drag him to the barber.

“Why get cut? Why? Why? Why lotion my—why lotion?” Durant said on the podcast. “I don’t lotion my body like that. I might lotion my hands if they a little dry, but I don’t.”

Those comments went viral and added fuel to the ashy leg jokes. But Durant wasn’t embarrassed. He doubled down on his authentic approach to life.

“I really used to care at some point about like, ‘Man, I need to get a cut this week,'” Durant explained. “Then after a while, I was like, I’m way more relaxed when I’m just not giving a f###.”

That mindset is exactly what made this CeraVe partnership work. Instead of fighting the narrative, Durant embraced it completely.

The video shows him calmly reading brutal tweets about his skin while delivering sharp comebacks.

He credited the creativity behind the roasts before revealing the whole segment was actually an advertisement.

CeraVe responded to Durant’s post with “leave the man and his legs alone, we literally got him covered.”

The brand is already the NBA’s official skincare partner, so this collaboration was natural.

The timing couldn’t be better for Durant. He’s averaging strong numbers with the Rockets while maintaining his reputation as one of the league’s most authentic personalities.

He engages with critics, jokes about himself and never runs from controversy.