Kid Cudi Relieved After Confirming Molotov Attack During Diddy Trial

Kid Cudi testified about a Molotov cocktail attack and a break-in he linked to Diddy during the mogul’s ongoing sex trafficking and racketeering trial.

Kid Cudi detailed a harrowing account of alleged intimidation and property damage while testifying Thursday (May 22) in the sex trafficking and racketeering trial of Diddy, linking the music mogul to a Molotov cocktail attack on his car and a break-in at his home.

The Hip-Hop artist appeared in a New York courtroom as a witness in the federal case against Diddy, who faces life in prison if convicted.

On the stand, Mescudi was asked about his brief relationship with Cassie Ventura, Diddy’s former partner, in the early 2010s. He testified that after their involvement, his Porsche was allegedly firebombed with a Molotov cocktail, an act he attributed to Diddy.

Cudi also recalled a break-in at his residence during that same period, which he suggested was connected to the disgraced mogul. The testimony added another layer to the growing list of accusations against the Bad Boy Records founder, who has denied all wrongdoing.

After hours of questioning, Mescudi took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his relief and gratitude.

“I’ve been seeing all the love and support and I just want to say thank you so much, man,” Kid Cudi said. “People been hitting me up the past week just checking in and even today, it really means a lot to me, man. You guys are the best. I love y’all.”

Kid Cudi added, “This is a stressful situation. I’m glad it’s behind me. Yeah, I love y’all.”

The trial, which centers on allegations of sex trafficking and organized criminal activity, is expected to stretch into July.

Prosecutors allege Diddy ran a network that exploited women for sex and used violence to silence dissent. Diddy has not commented publicly on Mescudi’s testimony.

His legal team has denied all accusations, calling the charges “baseless” and “motivated by money.”