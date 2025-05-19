Kid Cudi Says Upcoming Memoir Is “Heavy”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kid Cudi’s memoir *Cudi: The Memoir* will explore his battles with mental health, addiction and healing, arriving August 5 via Simon & Schuster.

Kid Cudi revealed his upcoming memoir, Cudi: The Memoir, will be a deep introspective look into his life, struggles and triumphs.

The 320-page book, written under his birth name Scott Mescudi, traces his journey from childhood to his 40th birthday, diving into battles with depression, addiction and self-worth.

The rapper announced the project on Instagram and X, describing it as both “raw” and “therapeutic.”

“My memoir is pretty heavy yall. I talk about some very real s###, bringing u into my mind during the most difficult times. But it will help those who struggle not feel so alone,” he wrote.

The memoir also includes Cudi’s original artwork, childhood photos and career milestones.

It’s designed to mirror the emotional support his music has offered listeners for years.

“Life lessons, the rager period of my life and fighting my demons. All the way to the present, where happiness has found me. I hope this book does what my music does for u and gives u guidance and hope that u will make it through those difficult times,” he added.

Cudi: The Memoir will be released August 5 through Simon & Schuster.

The book will be supported by a global book tour and its release aligns with the debut of his new single “Neverland” and a short film premiering at the Tribeca Film Festival in June 2025.

The announcement comes as Kid Cudi remains in headlines following disturbing allegations in a federal racketeering case involving Diddy.

Prosecutors claim Diddy blew up Cudi’s Porsche in a jealous rage over his relationship with Cassie.

Cassie confirmed Diddy told her he wanted to destroy the car and make sure Cudi’s friends saw it happen.