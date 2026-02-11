Kid Rock’s DEI Claims About Jay-Z Are Ridiculous When Careers Are Compared

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kid Rock called Jay-Z a “DEI hire” on Fox News, but their career comparison reveals why the Detroit rocker’s claims fall completely flat.

Kid Rock played himself big time when he called Jay-Z a “DEI hire” during a Fox News appearance on Monday.

The Detroit rocker’s comments about the NFL’s partnership with the Hip-Hop mogul backfired spectacularly once fans started comparing their actual careers.

Kid Rock and Laura Ingraham think Jay-Z’s role in selecting Super Bowl halftime performers seemed like diversity hiring.

“Nothing against Jay-Z, I respect him for his hustle, you know, his music, but it seems like there’s a little bit of a DEI hire there going on,” Kid Rock said.

Laura Ingraham: What did you think of Bad Bunny?



Kid Rock: I didn’t understand any of it. I fault the NFL for putting him in that position and turning point for having to come out and have an alternative for people to watch.

pic.twitter.com/5R7ivpPOQG — Lucas Sanders 👊🏽🔥🇺🇸 (@LucasSa56947288) February 10, 2026

The 55-year-old musician made these remarks while promoting his alternative halftime show that aired during Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl performance.

His event drew roughly five million viewers, compared with Bad Bunny’s record-breaking 135 million viewers.

But here’s where Rock’s argument completely falls apart. The numbers tell a brutal story.

Jay-Z has won 25 Grammy Awards throughout his legendary career. Kid Rock has won exactly zero Grammys despite five nominations spanning two decades.

Jay-Z holds 88 Grammy nominations, tied with Beyoncé for the most in history. He’s sold over 140 million records worldwide and built a billion-dollar business empire.

Kid Rock’s biggest hit, “Bawitdaba,” a phrase the white wanna be rapper lifted from Hip-Hop legend Busy Bee, peaked at number 104 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Jay-Z’s Roc Nation entertainment company signed a five-year, $25 million deal with the NFL in 2019. The partnership has produced some of the most-watched halftime shows ever.

Kendrick Lamar’s 2025 performance drew 133.5 million viewers, setting a new record until Bad Bunny topped it.

🚨 Bad Bunny took over the timeline on Super Bowl Sunday 🚨 pic.twitter.com/68iANHbCeT — Music (@Music) February 10, 2026

The shows Jay-Z has overseen include Jennifer Lopez and Shakira in 2020, The Weeknd in 2021, and a star-studded Hip-Hop showcase in 2022 featuring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Mary J. Blige.

Each performance broke viewership records and generated massive cultural moments.

Meanwhile, Kid Rock’s alternative show struggled to find an audience. The “All-American Halftime Show” featured pre-recorded performances and drew criticism for poor production values.

Even conservative viewers questioned the quality compared to the main event.

The business credentials speak for themselves. Jay-Z founded Roc-A-Fella Records, launched the streaming service Tidal, and built Roc Nation into a multi-billion-dollar entertainment conglomerate.

His ventures span music, sports management, fashion and spirits.

Kid Rock’s business portfolio includes a restaurant chain and merchandise sales. His net worth is around $150 million, compared to Jay-Z’s estimated $2.5 billion.

His influence extends far beyond music. Jay-Z has mentored countless artists, produced Broadway shows, and invested in everything from ride-sharing apps to champagne brands.

He’s a legitimate business mogul who happens to rap.

Kid Rock’s comments also ignore the NFL’s business motivations. The league partnered with Jay-Z because his shows generate massive audiences and cultural buzz.

Viewership numbers prove Jay-Z knows what audiences want. Every halftime show under his guidance has exceeded expectations and created viral moments that extend the NFL’s reach into new demographics.

The irony runs deeper when you consider Kid Rock’s own career trajectory.

He built his reputation by appropriating Hip-Hop culture while growing up wealthy in suburban Detroit. His father owned multiple car dealerships, hardly the “white trash” background he often claims.

Jay-Z actually grew up in Brooklyn’s Marcy Projects and used music to escape poverty.

His rags-to-riches story represents the American Dream that conservatives typically celebrate – unless that person is Black!