Kim Kardashian Chooses Violence & Reopens Taylor Swift Feud With “All’s Fair”

Kim Kardashian reignited conversation around her feud with Taylor Swift by name-checking one of the singer’s most personal songs.

Kim Kardashian stirred up renewed scrutiny this week after Hulu’s legal drama All’s Fair dropped Episode 5, titled after a well-known Taylor Swift track, reigniting long-standing tensions between the two celebrities.

The episode, titled “This Is Me Trying,” shares its name with a song from Swift’s 2020 album folklore, a choice that many believe is more than a coincidence.

Kim Kardashian plays a high-powered divorce attorney in the Ryan Murphy-produced series and the title’s emotional weight has not gone unnoticed by viewers familiar with the pair’s rocky history.

The reference quickly sparked speculation online, with many pointing to the infamous 2016 phone call incident involving Swift and Kanye West as the root of the ongoing rift. That moment, when Kardashian released footage of Swift discussing West’s controversial lyrics in “Famous,” remains a cultural flashpoint.

“That moment when Kanye West secretly records your phone call, then Kim posts it on the Internet…You don’t get to control someone’s emotional response to being called ‘that btch’ in front of the entire world,” Swift previously said about the fallout.

The show, which debuted in November 2025, follows a group of women who leave a major law firm to start their own practice. While All’s Fair has received mixed reviews, the buzz around this episode has reportedly helped boost its streaming numbers and the controversy has only amplified interest in the show.

Glenn Close, who stars alongside Kardashian, has defended her co-star’s performance amid critical pushback. Meanwhile, Murphy is said to be developing new storylines as the series eyes a second season. The ensemble cast also includes Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts and Teyana Taylor. Episode 6 is set to premiere on Hulu on November 25.

Whether the title was a pointed nod or a creative coincidence, it’s clear that the Kardashian-Swift saga continues to shape pop culture narratives and spark conversation across entertainment platforms.