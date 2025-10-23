Kim Kardashian Destroys Fake North West Quote About Choosing Kanye West

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kim Kardashian debunked false claims about her daughter’s loyalty preferences between her and Kanye West after a fake post went viral.

Kim Kardashian shut down fabricated statements claiming her 12-year-old daughter, North West, would pick Kanye West over her mother.

The reality star responded swiftly after a social media account posted the bogus interview to their two million Instagram followers.

“This interview never happened, and the quotes are fake,” Kim Kardashian declared in her response. “North loves us both, and it’s harmful and weird to pit a child against either parent for clicks.”

The deleted post falsely attributed statements to North, claiming she chose her father over her mother “a thousand times.” The SKIMS founder moved quickly to correct the record after the manufactured quotes gained traction online.

Recent revelations from Kardashian’s “Call Her Daddy” podcast appearance show the complexities of co-parenting with Kanye West. The 45-year-old mother of four admitted that their children haven’t heard from their father in months.

“Whenever he’ll call for them and ask. It’s probably been a couple months since we’ve heard from him,” she said. “There’s been so many times I just want to show all these texts, like what are you talking about?” she said. “I will always let them see their father… I send them to Saudi Arabia, Italy, Japan and I’ve never once denied it.”

The former couple finalized their divorce in November 2022 after eight years of marriage.

They maintain joint legal and physical custody of North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm despite ongoing challenges.

Kardashian continues speaking positively about West around their children despite their co-parenting difficulties. The reality star has described raising their four kids essentially full-time while navigating the public aspects of their relationship.