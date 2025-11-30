Kim Kardashian Done Trying To Keep Kanye In Kids’ Life – “He’s Never Called Me”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kim Kardashian disclosed that Kanye West has never contacted her directly, even as she manages a recent health scare.

Kim Kardashian confronted two deeply personal issues on the latest episode of The Kardashians: a recent brain aneurysm scare and the emotional toll of raising four children without any direct communication from her ex-husband, Kanye West.

During the November 27 episode, Kardashian told Scott Disick that, despite Kanye West’s public claims to the contrary, he has made no effort to contact her.

“He’s never called me,” she said bluntly, contradicting the rapper’s frequent online posts that imply they’re in regular contact.

The 43-year-old entrepreneur also opened up about a recent health scare that added to her stress. A routine Prenuvo scan revealed a small aneurysm in her brain, prompting immediate medical attention. While she didn’t elaborate on the outcome, the discovery clearly weighed on her. Disick responded with empathy, telling her, “I’m sorry for everything you’re going through. It sounds really stressful.”

Kardashian, visibly overwhelmed, replied, “It’s really hard. I just can’t commit anymore. I think it’s for the best.”

The conversation shifted to the impact of West’s behavior on their children, North, 12; Saint, 9; Chicago, 7; and Psalm, 6. Kardashian emphasized that her priority is to maintain their emotional stability, even as she navigates the silence from their father.

“Sometimes I feel like losing my temper, but I can’t. I just can’t,” she said. “My job is to be strong for them.”

The former couple finalized their divorce in 2021 after seven years of marriage. Though West, who now goes by Ye, reportedly pays $200,000 a month in child support, Kardashian made it clear that financial contributions don’t replace presence.