Kim Kardashian Faces Backlash Over North West’s Role in SKIMS Campaign

Kim Kardashian’s decision to feature North West in a SKIMS campaign stirred controversy over age-appropriateness.

Kim Kardashian is under fire after casting her 12-year-old daughter, North West, in a new SKIMS holiday campaign in collaboration with Cactus Plant Flea Market, prompting critics to question the decision to spotlight a child in a brand known for adult shapewear.

The campaign, set to launch November 20, showcases North modeling a teddy bear-themed hoodie and sweatpants set, part of the upcoming SKIMS x Cactus Plant Flea Market collection.

While the outfit itself is age-appropriate, many online commenters took issue with the overall context, pointing out the brand’s association with lingerie and adult loungewear.

Social media users didn’t hold back. Some questioned why North wasn’t in school, while others criticized the heavy makeup she wore in the shoot.

“Am I the only one who remembers when Kim Kardashian photoshopped then EIGHT YEAR OLD (8!!!) North West’s waist in an instagram post to give her an hourglass shape? They will never make me like this woman!” one user snarled. Another wrote: “This doesn’t look 13 years.”

Kardashian previously responded to all of the criticism during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, saying, “I think it’s just in her blood and who she is and what she loves to do. So, it’s a fine line as a parent to figure that out together.”

This isn’t the first time Kardashian has been scrutinized for her parenting choices involving North.

In October, backlash erupted after the preteen appeared on TikTok sporting fake facial tattoos, colored contact lenses and faux piercings.

More recently, North showed off dermal piercings in her fingers, drawing concern from medical professionals who warned about the “high risk of complications” and questioned whether a child could handle the necessary aftercare.

Kim Kardashian previously addressed that criticism on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, explaining her approach to parenting in the public eye.

She emphasized her support for North’s creative expression despite the constant judgment, saying she tries to balance encouragement with responsibility.

The SKIMS holiday collection drops November 20, 2025.