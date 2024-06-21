Kim Kardashian Fears Botox Will Hinder Acting Career 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kim Kardashian wants to challenge herself by accepting serious acting roles but she fears Botox prevents her from showing emotion.

Kim Kardashian is worried that her Botox treatments will prevent her from becoming a serious actress.

The Skims co-founder has been taking on an increasing number of roles, although she never expected to venture into acting. She wants to do a film a year but is concerned the botox in her face will inhibit her ability to make facial expressions.

Botox injections block nerve signals to the muscles, relaxing any lines and wrinkles, but also restricting muscle movement.

Kardashian recently successfully pitched her comedy movie, The Fifth Wheel, to Netflix. She is producing the film and playing the lead role, a daunting prospect for the reality TV star turned actress.

She opened up about her fears during the latest episode of The Kardashians.

“Now the pressure’s on because I’m like, ‘Oh s###, this is happening,’” Kardashian admitted. “I’m tripping the f*** out low key because I have to really do this and I have to deliver.”

While Kim is willing to sacrifice sleep to fit the film into her packed schedule, she’s not prepared to give up her Botox injections.

“I’ve got about 10 years where I still look good. So, that’s all I’ve got in me and then I’ll take some time off… that’s my 10-year plan,” Kardashian explained. “I feel like you need less Botox for more emotion, and I don’t have it.”

She added, “How am I gonna cry? How am I gonna be scared out of my mind?”

As well as botox, Kim Kardashian draws the line at method acting. “I’m not going to be gaining 500 lbs for a role. That’s not where I need to be,” she declared.