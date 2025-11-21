Kim Kardashian Reveals Addiction May Be Ruining Her Brain

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kim Kardashian revealed a serious health scare tied to her relentless study routine during the November 20 episode of The Kardashians, telling viewers that doctors discovered a brain aneurysm during a routine full-body scan.

“They called me today and they’re like, ‘Everything looks great but you have an aneurysm in your brain,’” Kardashian said. “They’re like, ‘It’s been there for years.’”

The 43-year-old entrepreneur and aspiring lawyer broke the news to her sister Kourtney after consulting with respected neurosurgeon Dr. Keith Black.

He advised her to undergo more scans at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, which led to a troubling revelation: the aneurysm could be aggravated by stress, something Kim has in abundance.

“I’m like, ‘OK, I’m taking the bar exam. I’m studying 10 hours a day,’” she said. “The stress has been next level to the point of hives now.”

Kim’s intense commitment to becoming a lawyer, inspired by her late father, Robert Kardashian Sr., has become a full-time pursuit. But the pressure of balancing her legal studies, business ventures and parenting four children with ex-husband Kanye West—North, 12, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6, has taken a toll.

“I have four kids that depend on me. I have to be sane,” she said. “It’s stressful out there, but this aneurysm can’t be stressed.”

Kourtney didn’t hide her concern. “I’m definitely worried about Kim,” she said. “She has so much going on between work and her four kids that I don’t want her to have an aneurysm.”

Despite the diagnosis, Kim isn’t backing down from her academic goals. In the episode, she explained how her educational journey has also become a teachable moment for her children.

“I love that my kids see me go to school,” she said. “When I drop them off at school, they see me go to school. I enjoy that.”

Kim admitted she’s “addicted to studying” and thrives on learning. “I just wouldn’t feel like myself if I wasn’t always learning and trying new things,” she said.

Her latest attempt at the bar exam didn’t go as planned. On November 8, she posted on Instagram, “Six years into this law journey, and I’m still all in until I pass the bar. No shortcuts, no giving up – just more studying and even more determination.”

She added, “Falling short isn’t a failure – it’s fuel.”

Earlier this month, she told Good Morning America that she’s trying to keep her health in check. “Health is wealth. And you just have to be careful with everything that you do.”