Kim Kardashian’s Kids Want Her To Date Streamer Or Ball Player

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kim Kardashian reveals her kids’ attempts at matchmaking during her appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Kim Kardashian’s kids have taken up matchmaking for their celebrity mom.

Speaking on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Kim Kardashian shared how her children try to covertly set her up on dates.

Asked by Fallon if she was romantically linked to anyone, the reality star revealed her single status, adding she isn’t ready to dive back into the dating pool just yet.

Kardashian, balancing humor and exasperation, recounted how her children—North, 11, Saint, eight, Chicago, six, and Psalm, five—with ex-husband Kanye West, are persistently making efforts to pair her up.

“It’s so funny because my kids try to set me up,” she said amidst chuckles. “They’re ready now but I’m not. They make lists. Saint wants me to be with any basketball or soccer player. And I’m like, ‘If you only knew.’ No,’” she added, shaking her head and smiling. “Some of my kids want me to be with streamers. They have lists and they try to sneakily set me up. I’m like, ‘Guys, this just isn’t what I want right now.'”

Footage of Kardashian’s New York trip with her daughter, North, captured the bond they share.

“I love to travel solo with each of my kids because it really is this bonding time,” Kardashian said. “I always do a soccer trip with my oldest son. One is heavily into karate. One is just a full princess, into anything glitter. North is into art. Saint is into soccer and basketball,” she continued. “I go to all their personal games… I’ve taken him all over. We’re going to Spain for the first Real Madrid soccer game soon. It’s nutty that I travel the world for my kids’ interests but it’s fun.”

While on “The Tonight Show,” Kardashian also promoted her latest project—a collaboration with Beats headphones—expressing enthusiasm for the venture.