Kodak Black Buys His Mom A Haitian Restaurant, Slated For May Opening

Kodak Black surprised his mother with a Haitian restaurant of her own, Z Queen Cuisine, in Pompano Beach.

Kodak Black just made his mom the boss of her own kitchen. The Pompano Beach rapper surprised his mother with her very own Haitian restaurant.

According to Tap Into Pompano Beach, Kodak bought the old McMillon’s BBQ building through his LLC. Property records show Bill Kapri’s company paid $750,000 for the spot back in May 2025.

But he kept it secret from his mom until Christmas. Now, the new spot is ready and named after his mom, Z Queen. Video clips show his mom standing in front of Z Queen Cuisine, tears in her eyes.

She couldn’t believe her son made her dream come true. “I love you, son,” she told him in one of the clips.

Z Queen came to America from Haiti. She raised Kodak in the Golden Acres housing projects right there in Pompano. In May, she will serve authentic Haitian dishes to the same neighborhood where she struggled to make ends meet.

Kodak also owns three buildings right across the street from the restaurant. He paid $1.8 million for that land back in 2023. Word was he might tear those down and build some fancy retail space.

The rapper also runs two Sniper Gang clothing stores. One’s in North Miami Beach, the other’s in Wynwood. Both sell his official merchandise to fans.

Kodak’s real estate moves show he’s thinking long-term. He’s not just buying chains and cars, he’s buying buildings and businesses and creating jobs in his old neighborhood.