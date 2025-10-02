Ksoo, ATK Scotty Sentenced To Life In Prison For Killing Rival Rapper

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Ksoo and ATK Scotty were hit with life sentences on Wednesday (October 1) for the 2020 killing of a rival rapper in Jacksonville, a case that prosecutors said stemmed from a deadly feud fueled by drill rap and gang rivalries.

The two men were convicted of first-degree murder in July for the fatal shooting of Charles “Lil Buck” McCormick Jr., 23, who was gunned down outside a shopping plaza in the Arlington neighborhood.

Prosecutors said the slaying was retaliation for a diss track Lil Buck allegedly wrote about Ksoo’s half-brother, Willie Addison, who had been killed by a member of the opposing 6block/KTA gang.

“Five years ago, Hakeem Robinson and Leroy Whitaker stalked a man and gunned him down in broad daylight because of disputes and drill rap,” prosecutors told the court. “Today will not erase that hurt, but it brings some kind of relief, knowing that these individuals will no longer have the power to take another life.”

Defense attorneys argued for reduced sentences, pointing to the rapper’s youth and limited criminal record, but the court imposed the maximum penalty allowed by law.

Before sentencing, Lil Buck’s mother had a statement read aloud in court, describing the pain of losing her son over lyrics.

“This case is a painful reminder that Charles lost his life for simply saying something others didn’t like,” she wrote. “We pray that this moment causes reflection, not only for those being sentenced, but for anyone listening. One reckless moment, one decision can destroy many lives, including your own.”

She also called for change within the Hip-Hop community. “As a community, we must take a stand against music and messages that glorify real violence and the loss of innocent lives.”

The murder trial highlighted the ongoing violence tied to Jacksonville’s drill rap scene, where lyrical rivalries often spill into real-world bloodshed.

Prosecutors said the killing was part of a larger conflict between the ATK (Aces Top Killers) and 6block/KTA (Kill Them All) gangs, both of which have been linked to multiple homicides in recent years.

Another man involved in the murder, Dominique Barner, cooperated with authorities and pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. Meanwhile, Robinson’s brother, Abdul Robinson Jr., is awaiting trial on charges of first-degree murder and accessory after the fact.

Their father, Abdul Robinson Sr., testified against Ksoo and is also charged as an accessory. Attorneys for both Ksoo and ATK Scotty said they plan to appeal the convictions.