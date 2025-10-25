Ksoo’s Dad Faces November Sentencing After Testifying Against Son & Sending Him To Prison For Life

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Abdul Robinson Sr. awaits November sentencing after testifying against rapper son Ksoo in Charles McCormick murder trial plea deal.

Abdul Robinson Sr. faces a November 21 sentencing date after making the devastating decision to testify against his own son, Jacksonville rapper Ksoo, in a murder trial that ended with life sentences.

The 54-year-old father agreed to a plea deal requiring him to take the stand against Hakeem “Ksoo” Robinson in the Charles “Lil Buck” McCormick murder case.

During his testimony, Robinson Sr. identified his son as the shooter and admitted to helping burn the clothes worn during the crime.

“My son,” Robinson Sr. said after a long hesitation when asked to identify the shooter in dash camera footage shown to jurors.

The video captured McCormick being shot to death, and Robinson Sr. told the court he recognized his child in the footage because “he knows his kids.”

The plea agreement came with Robinson Sr. hoping for a reduced sentence so he could return to his younger children.

He told the court about his 8-year-old daughter wanting him to attend a dance and his 6-year-old wishing to play football together. Health concerns, including diabetes, failing kidneys and congestive heart failure, also motivated his cooperation.

Ksoo received life in prison for McCormick’s murder, along with his cousin Leroy “ATK Scotty” Whitaker. Robinson Sr.’s other son, Abdul Robinson Jr., was sentenced to 12 years on an accessory charge related to the same murder.

The sentencing hearing is scheduled for 9 A.M. on November 21, where Robinson Sr. will learn his fate after choosing family survival over family loyalty in one of Jacksonville’s most high-profile Hip-Hop murder cases.