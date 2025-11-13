Kylian Mbappé Goes In On French Rapper Orelsan Over Insulting Lyrics—Gets Reply

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Orelsan addressed his feud with Kylian Mbappé after a lyric about the soccer star’s family business triggered a sharp public response.

Orelsan ignited backlash in France after lyrics from his new album referenced Kylian Mbappé and his family’s soccer business, prompting a heated response from the national team captain.

The Normandy-born rapper, known for his introspective style and longtime support of Caen FC, found himself in the middle of a public spat after his track “La petite voix” included the line “You’ll sink your city like the Mbappés.”

The lyric appeared to criticize the Mbappé family’s 2024 acquisition of Caen through their company Interconnected Ventures, a move that preceded the club’s relegation to France’s third division.

Mbappé didn’t hold back. The Real Madrid forward fired off a pointed message on social media and accusing him of hypocrisy.

“You’re welcome to ‘save’ the city you love so much \@‌Orel_san,” Mbappé said. He claimed the rapper once asked for a 1% stake in the club “without paying a cent” because he was “broke.”

T’es le bienvenu pour « sauver » la ville que tu aimes tant 😌 @Orel_san



Ps: Le mec a fait que nous supplier pour entrer avec 1% sans payer parce qu’il a pas un rond mais pour avoir la bonne image du petit gars de Normandie. https://t.co/inpIultqdn — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) November 7, 2025

Orelsan addressed the controversy during a recent interview on Fun Radio, saying he wasn’t ready to fully engage in the dispute.

“I don’t really feel like responding,” he said. “I’m still in the heat of the moment, and I don’t really want to talk about it. It’s a misunderstanding. I think I just need to properly explain the concept of the album.”

The 43-year-old artist released his fifth studio album La fuite en avant on November 7. The project features 17 tracks and includes a high-profile collaboration with Thomas Bangalter of Daft Punk.

The controversial lyric comes from a song that explores his internal struggles and self-doubt, a recurring theme in his music.

Caen’s slide into the third tier of French football came after the Mbappé family took over the club. Orelsan, who grew up in the city, has long been a vocal supporter of the team and frequently references it in his work.