Laila Ali Delivers Final Blow To Claressa Shields In Years-Long Boxing Feud

Laila Ali drew a hard line with Claressa Shields, rejecting both a $15 million fight offer and any chance of reconciliation.

Laila Ali shut down a $15 million comeback offer and torched her long-running feud with Claressa Shields in a blistering takedown on her podcast.

The retired boxing champ and daughter of Muhammad Ali made her stance crystal clear during an episode of her new show “Laila Ali KO” Thursday (October 30), declaring there’s no chance she’ll ever face Claressa Shields in the ring — or anywhere else.

“Absolutely not,” Laila Ali said when asked if Shields’ public pressure campaign had worked. “After years of blatant lies and vile disrespect, making unsolicited negative remarks about me, questioning the legitimacy of my boxing legacy, and having the audacity to cross the line by disrespecting my deceased father, trying to use his name to discredit his daughter.”

Ali, 47, accused Shields of going too far by invoking the late Muhammad Ali’s name in their dispute, and said the disrespect was beyond repair. “She will not be rewarded with the opportunity to share the ring with me or anything else,” she added.

Laila Ali confirms she will NOT be getting in the ring and ‘rewarding’ Claressa Shields with a fight, that’ll give her her biggest payday, due to years of disrespect, spreading false narratives, and mentioning her father, Muhammad Ali https://t.co/Gy2pLUH0LL pic.twitter.com/i6qbWOkjtS — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) October 30, 2025

The tension between the two champions has simmered for years, but it reached a boiling point after Shields publicly criticized Ali’s past remarks and questioned her authenticity as the daughter of the boxing icon.

“To me, it doesn’t seem like you’re proud to be who you are,” Shields said. “Or to be the daughter of the Great Muhammad Ali.

Ali, who retired undefeated after an eight-year career that ran from 1999 to 2007, also took a jab at Shields’ punching power, saying she can’t “bust a grape.” She added, “It’s actually hilarious to hear her talk about knocking me out.”

Shields, who boasts Olympic gold medals and undisputed titles in three weight classes, has been lobbying hard for a mega-fight with Ali.

The proposed bout, reportedly backed by a $15 million offer held in escrow, would’ve been one of the most lucrative events in women’s boxing.

But Ali said their relationship soured after what she described as repeated personal attacks. What began as mutual respect turned into open hostility, especially after Shields’ comments about Ali’s stance on social issues.

Shields responded to Ali’s podcast with an angry message of her own. “Another long ass video and still no answer to if she going to take her ass whoopin. Man S### LAILA,” she tweeted Thursday (October 30). “I can’t take it no more. I’m not making another video. It’s clear you are scared, old & bitter!”