Lamar Odom Reveals Wild Message From Kobe Bryant In His Dream

Lamar Odom claims Kobe Bryant visited him in a dream and delivered a cryptic message about what the afterlife is really like.

Lamar Odom just dropped something wild on the podcast circuit that’s got people thinking about what happens after we’re gone.

The former Lakers legend claims Kobe Bryant visited him in a dream with a message about the afterlife that’s been sitting with him ever since.

During his appearance on the Double Coverage podcast, Odom got real about a three-point shooting contest he had with the late NBA icon in his sleep.

He described how Kobe was moving with that signature footwork, switching between feet like it was nothing, and still landing every shot with his right hand. That’s peak Mamba mentality, even in the dream world.

Odom said he tried copying the move, missed the first time, then landed it on the second attempt. That’s when things got serious.

“And he just stopped,” Odom explained. “And he looked back at me. He said, ‘Hello, the afterlife is not what people make it up to be.’ And then I woke up shortly after that.”

The whole thing left Odom thinking about what it all meant. He went through different interpretations, wondering if Kobe was saying he misses everybody or if he’s still traveling somewhere.

But ultimately, Odom landed on this: live your best life right now and don’t sell yourself short. That’s the real takeaway.

Kobe died in that helicopter crash in January 2020 alongside eight other people, including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

Odom himself survived a near-death experience back in 2015 when he overdosed and had six heart attacks.

Per TMZ, Odom’s been working on his recovery and staying visible in the media, which makes this podcast appearance significant timing. The man’s been through hell and back, and now he’s sharing these spiritual moments that feel genuine and grounded.