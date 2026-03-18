LaRussell Doubles Down Says Trump, Hitler, Epstein Were “Heaven Sent”

LaRussell’s standing by his controversial Heaven Sent track, refusing to apologize for naming Trump, Hitler, and Epstein as divinely created beings.

LaRussell dropped a controversial track that’s got the internet in a frenzy over his theological take on humanity.

The Bay Area rapper released “Heaven Sent” from his album “Father God, Guide Me” and immediately faced backlash for naming Trump, Hitler, Epstein, and other polarizing figures as divinely created.

His engineer warned him not to release it, but he went ahead anyway.

On March 14, the 31-year-old shared a video explaining his artistic vision. “The goal of an artist is to express the times and say all the things that nobody else wanna say or know how to say,” he stated before performing the track.

His engineer had called him beforehand with concerns about the content, but LaRussell saw that as the exact reason to put it out.

The song’s lyrics sparked immediate controversy. He raps about Trump, Epstein, and Hitler being “heaven sent” alongside Malcolm X, Martin Luther King Jr., and Kanye West. The juxtaposition of evil figures with civil rights icons created the perfect storm for online discourse.

When the backlash hit hard, LaRussell took to X to clarify his message. “What do y’all think I’m saying in this song?” he wrote. “Is it the truth that’s bothersome or is it what YOU think I’m saying? I’m saying every human was made by God. Even the evil ones.”

He emphasized that he wasn’t praising these figures but rather making a theological statement about creation itself.

LaRussell doubled down on his artistic freedom despite the controversy in his latest explanation on Instagram. He explained all of the figures he mentioned were “heaven sent,” not “heaven bound.”

He refused to apologize for the song’s content, instead defending his right as an artist to express uncomfortable truths.

His new partnership with Roc Nation didn’t seem to pressure him into silence either.

During a recent interview, he explained that the deal gave him infrastructure he couldn’t achieve independently, though he maintained ownership of his masters.