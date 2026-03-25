LaRussell’s Mom Plans Rally After “Heaven Sent” Backlash

LaRussell’s mom’s organizing a rally to support her son after his controversial “Heaven Sent” ignited massive backlash online.

LaRussell released a track that’s got some people ticked off right now, and his mother’s stepping up to defend her son while he’s taking a break from the spotlight.

The Vallejo rapper dropped “Heaven Sent” with lyrics that called Donald Trump, Jeffrey Epstein, and Adolf Hitler “heaven-sent,” alongside references to Malcolm X, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and Kanye West.

The backlash came fast and hard, with critics saying he shouldn’t have put those names in that context, period.

What made it worse was that LaRussell’s engineer literally told him not to release the track, and he did it anyway. He posted the song with a caption saying his engineer warned him, which only added fuel to the fire.

His mother, Yvette McDonald, is now planning a rally to show support for him during this rough period. The internet’s been brutal, and she’s not having it.

The “Rally For LaRussell” is taking place on March 25 at 2:00PM in South Vallejo.

LaRussell tried to explain himself multiple times, but each response seemed to make things worse.

He released a five-minute video saying people were misunderstanding his message, arguing that he was simply stating that God created everyone, including evil people.

He defended his artistic freedom hard, writing in a statement that he’s keeping his art exactly how he wants it. But then things escalated when people claimed he was blocking critics on social media, including artist Aja Monet and rapper Mickey Factz, who joked that even the block button was “heaven-sent.”

The whole situation got so intense that LaRussell deactivated both his X and Instagram accounts.

The rapper is temporarily stepping back from social media and will return when he’s ready.

The track remains available on streaming platforms despite the criticism. LaRussell’s taking his time away from the internet, but his supporters and his mom will always have his back.