Lawyer Speaks After Ca$h Out Ordered to Pay $40M, Royalties From Hit Record Targeted

A victim’s lawyer has spoken out after rapper Ca$h Out was ordered to pay $40 million to a trafficking victim.

A federal judge hit Ca$h Out with a $40 million judgment, which his victim’s lawyer said sends a clear message about accountability.

Judge Thomas W. Thrash Jr. ordered the Atlanta rapper to pay the woman identified as J.M. a total of $10 million in compensatory damages and $30 million in punitive damages.

The victim sued Ca$h Out back in 2022 under the Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act. She claimed he forced her into prostitution between 2013 and 2015 after she stayed at his Hapeville home.

Ca$h Out never responded to the lawsuit. That silence cost him big when the judge issued a default judgment on January 7.

Matthew Stoddard, the victim’s attorney, didn’t hold back when talking about what this means.

“The court’s ruling underscores that sex trafficking carries serious legal consequences,” Stoddard said. “It sends an important signal that exploiting vulnerable individuals is not only morally reprehensible but will be met with substantial accountability under the law.”

Stoddard pushed further on the massive judgment.

“This judgment reflects a careful judicial recognition of the severity and long-term impact of sex trafficking,” he explained.

The lawyer made it clear that this case demonstrates a broader issue in how courts handle trafficking cases. This civil judgment comes after Ca$h Out was already sentenced to life plus 70 years in his criminal case.

A Fulton County jury found him guilty of rape, sex trafficking, pimping and aggravated sodomy in July 2025. Prosecutors proved Ca$h Out ran his trafficking operation like a business.

He used his record company, Pyrez Music Group LLC, to lure women into prostitution across metro Atlanta. The criminal trial revealed disturbing details about how the operation worked. More than 50 witnesses testified about systematic abuse and exploitation.

Several women said Ca$h Out and his mother, Linda Smith, took money they earned from sex acts. Some victims described being raped or denied food unless they performed sexual acts for money.

Ca$h Out’s mother got 30 years for her role in the trafficking ring. His cousin Tyrone Taylor received life plus 70 years after being convicted on similar charges.

The rapper maintained his innocence throughout both cases. He even thanked the judge during his criminal sentencing while denying the charges. But the evidence told a different story. Prosecutors presented video from prostitution stings and detailed financial records showing how the operation generated money.

Stoddard isn’t done fighting for his client. He plans to go after money sitting in court accounts from Ca$h Out’s criminal forfeiture case. The lawyer also wants to target the rapper’s music royalties from his only hit, “Cashin’ Out.”

“We are exploring the assignment of residual income streams from Mr. Gibson’s rap catalogue,” Stoddard explained.