LeBron Finally Has Words For Drake After Rapper’s Attacks

LeBron James finally addressed the weird energy with Drake after the rapper’s recent disses.

LeBron James finally broke his silence about Drake after months of awkward tension and sneaky jabs, making it clear there’s still love, even if things are kinda weird now.

In a sit-down with Speedy Morman on 360 With Speedy, LeBron James addressed the elephant in the room: where he stands with the 6 God, following all the drama between Drake and Kendrick Lamar that lit up the Hip-Hop world.

“Always wish him the best,” LeBron James said. “Obviously, different places right now, currently. He’s doing his thing, I’m doing mine. But it’s always love for sure.”

LeBron breaks silence on him & Drake’s friendship



"Is this someone you'll always have love for?" – Speedy



"Always, always wish him the best… obviously [shrugs] different places right now…" – LeBron pic.twitter.com/mkQMMFzsNp — ²³𝙻𝚎𝙱𝚛𝚘𝚗𝚌𝚑𝚒𝚝𝚒𝚜🏀☄️🌎💞 (@BronGotGame) September 18, 2025

That might sound chill on the surface, but let’s be real, this is the first time LeBron’s even acknowledged the weird energy between him and Drake since their bromance started looking shaky.

Everything started spiraling after LeBron was caught turning up at Kendrick’s Pop Out show in LA—right in the middle of K-Dot’s lyrical war with Drake.

And it wasn’t some lowkey appearance either. LeBron was front and center mouthing the words to “Not Like Us,” the same track that buried Drake in the rap beef.

After that, it didn’t take long for people to notice Drake’s petty level went up a notch. He took slick shots at LeBron in his “Fighting Irish Freestyle” and even switched up lyrics during his Wireless Festival set to make it crystal clear he wasn’t feeling the King anymore.

Then came the tattoo move, a strategic cover-up of a past tribute to LeBron James.

Still, LeBron’s response was calm, cool and drama-free. He kept it respectful, even though it is obvious they’re not where they used to be as friends.

Drake hasn’t fired back at the interview yet, but considering his track record, it wouldn’t be surprising if he slides something slick into his next song.