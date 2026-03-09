Lil Durk Hires Young Thug’s “Super” Lawyer Brian Steel For Murder-For-Hire Case

Lil Durk hired the same attorney who defended Young Thug to handle his federal murder-for-hire conspiracy charges.

Brian Steel just filed paperwork to join Lil Durk’s legal team and the Chicago rapper’s defense just got a whole lot stronger.

Steel’s replacing attorney Jonathan M. Brayman on the case, which means Durk’s now got one of Hip-Hop’s most respected lawyers in his corner.

This is the same guy who freed Young Thug after 2.5 years in lockup during the YSL trial. Durk’s been sitting in prison since October 2024, waiting for his murder-for-hire trial.

The case involves allegations that he ordered a hit on Quando Rondo, whose cousin was killed back in 2022. His trial is set for August 20, 2026.

Steel’s got the resume to back it up.

During the Young Thug trial, he was so committed to protecting his client that Judge Ural D. Glanville actually jailed him for refusing to reveal his sources.

That’s the kind of lawyer who doesn’t back down. Drake and PartyNextDoor even made a whole song, “Brian Steel,” on their album to honor his work.

With Drew Findling already on the team, Durk’s now got a super team forming.

Findling’s known for winning high-profile cases and Steel’s got the courtroom credibility that comes from beating the feds.

When Steel appeared on Killer Mike’s Conversate podcast last month, he made it clear how he operates. The federal government’s conviction rate sits at 94 to 95 percent. Steel’s response? “Not with us.”

The trial was originally supposed to start next month, but it got pushed back.

A judge denied co-defendants’ requests to be tried separately, so everyone’s going down together if it comes to that.

Steel’s entrance into this case changes the whole dynamic, though. He’s not just another attorney. He’s the guy who walked Young Thug out of prison.