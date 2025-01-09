Lil Rod On “The Fall of Diddy:” “Exposing Puffy Means Exposing Them” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A new documentary about Sean “Diddy” Combs is set to air fresh allegations about the embattled Bad Boy Records boss.

A new documentary delving into the life of Sean “Diddy” Combs will see some of his accusers and former employees shed light on the allegations surrounding the incarcerated mogul.

ID and Maxine Productions, the producers behind the bombshell docuseries Quiet on Set, unveiled the trailer for their explosive new documentary on Wednesday (January 8).

The four-part series, titled The Fall of Diddy, is set to air fresh allegations, including from “those coming forward for the first time with deeply disturbing accounts of their encounters with Combs.”

Diddy’s former producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones is among the accusers speaking out in the documentary. He suggested that other alleged abusers in the music industry will also be exposed.

“[There are] a lot of people like Puffy in the music business,” the producer says in the trailer. “Exposing Puffy means exposing them.”

Featuring more than 30 interviews with Diddy’s accusers and former associates, the docuseries details “unheard accounts from survivors and insiders,” documenting Diddy’s alleged decades-long campaign of violence and abuse. One such person reportedly interviewed described Diddy’s “violence and temper during his college days at Howard University.”

Lil Rod sued the Bad Boy Entertainment founder last February, accusing him of a series of serious offenses, including sexual harassment, drugging, and intimidation, spanning more than a year.

“I have been quiet for 18 years,” one unidentified woman says in the trailer. Another added, “I am absolutely nervous sharing what I’ve seen.”

Other interviewees include alleged victim Thalia Graves who accuses Diddy of violently assaulting her in 2001. “I always believed that I was the only victim,” she states.

“The Fall of Diddy” will premiere across two nights starting January 27 at 9 p.m. E.T. on ID.

Peakcock Upcoming Documentary – “Diddy: The Making Of A Bad Boy”

Meanwhile, Peacock is also set to air a documentary about the 55-year-old producer and entrepreneur. Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy debuts on January 14.

Diddy has pleaded not guilty to federal charges, including sex trafficking, racketeering, and prostitution-related offenses. He remains in custody following his September arrest, with his trial set for May. Additionally, beyond the criminal charges, Combs is accused by over 100 individuals of involuntary drugging, physical abuse, and sexual assault.