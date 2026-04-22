Lil Tjay Goes Independent With “They Just Ain’t You”

Lil Tjay’s going completely independent with They Just Ain’t You, taking full creative control and ditching major label backing entirely.

Lil Tjay just made a move that changes everything. After years of navigating major label infrastructure, the Bronx rapper is dropping his new album, They Just Ain’t You, completely independent through his own imprint, TrenchKid Records, on May 1.

This isn’t just a release date. It’s a statement about who controls the narrative and who gets to decide what Tjay sounds like.

“The main thing is it’s completely me,” he explained in a recent interview. “It’s an in-house project, no major label backing this time, unlike before. But the body of work should be just as strong.”

That confidence isn’t arrogance. It’s the sound of someone who’s spent enough time inside the machine to know exactly what he’s leaving behind.

The label years had good people, sometimes useful opinions, but they also came with a gravitational pull that kept him tied up in business instead of focused on the music.

The shift is structural and sonic. This is the most deliberate project he’s put his name to, and the most personal in ways that go beyond the music itself.

“The more the struggle, the better the shine,” he explained. “My life is a puzzle, but I’ve been hustling and juggling with times.”

According to Billboard, Tjay acknowledged the gap between now and his last album plainly, without excuses.

His 2023 release, 222, was critically well-received, anchored by “June 22nd,” a raw account of the near-fatal shooting that nearly ended his career before this chapter could begin.

But the label transition created a silence he knows cost him momentum.

“I fell short transitioning off the label and haven’t dropped an album since,” he said. “Now I plan to keep my foot on the gas and not take long breaks again.”

The album’s coming with a three-part short film that pulls from his Bronx upbringing in ways his earlier work touched on but never fully excavated.

When asked about his musical inspirations, he brought up Justin Bieber. Growing up in the Bronx, certain things were and weren’t acceptable to admit to.

Liking the Canadian pop star was firmly in the second category. Tjay didn’t care then. He’s not apologizing for it now.

“Where I’m from, it wasn’t cool to be a Bieber fan, but I always rocked with him,” he said. “Honestly, if it wasn’t for him, I might not be an artist today.”

Tjay’s independent move comes at a time when more artists are taking control of their own releases and distribution.