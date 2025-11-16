Lil Tjay Performs At Applebee’s, Twitter Erupts Over Unconventional Venue Choice

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lil Tjay performed to a small crowd inside of an Applebee’s as part of his comeback after surviving seven gunshots in 2022.

Lil Tjay delivered an unexpected live set inside an Applebee’s restaurant, and the internet had plenty to say about it—ranging from admiration to confusion.

A clip of the Bronx rapper performing for a small crowd in the middle of the casual dining chain quickly made the rounds on social media, with users on X weighing in on the unconventional location.

The performance marks another public step in his recovery after surviving a near-fatal shooting in 2022.

Lil Tjay is going viral for his recent performance at Applebee’s. pic.twitter.com/ZjKPAmzPaa — PRATHOPEDIA (@PRATHOPEDIA) November 16, 2025

The viral video shows the “Calling My Phone” artist rapping to a modest audience seated among booths and barstools, a far cry from the arenas and festival stages he once graced. Still, many saw the moment as a testament to his resilience.

“Respect to Lil Tjay for still getting out there and performing, but Applebee’s though?” one user posted, summing up the mixed reaction online.

Others were more supportive, pointing to his survival story as reason enough to applaud the effort. “Y’all clowning Lil Tjay for performing at Applebee’s but forget this man survived 7 shots and is blessed to even be here,” another user wrote.

The rapper’s journey back to the spotlight has been anything but ordinary. In June 2022, Lil Tjay was shot seven times during an attempted robbery in Edgewater, New Jersey.

The attack left him in critical condition and required emergency surgery. Authorities later identified 27-year-old Mohamed Konate as the suspect in the shooting.

“Seven shots, it was tough, y’know? Most people don’t survive it, but I’m here. Here for a reason,” Lil Tjay said in his first post following the incident, appearing in a neck brace as he addressed his supporters.

The shooting forced a long pause in his career, just as he was gaining momentum with tracks like “Resume” and collaborations with other prominent Hip-Hop artists.

During his recovery, he continued to create music, even recording from his hospital bed using a makeshift studio setup.

While the Applebee’s performance may have raised eyebrows, it also signaled his ongoing determination to reconnect with audiences in any space available.

Whether it’s a sold-out venue or a neighborhood chain restaurant, Lil Tjay seems focused on reclaiming his place in Hip-Hop.

Chicken tenders & a Lil Tjay concert sounds like a Groupon offer. — G. (@EvilBleu) November 16, 2025

Lil Tjay fell off so hard they got him performing in Applebee’s 😭 pic.twitter.com/VfWn2HwqgV — She’s Fishy ➐ (@ShesFishy) November 16, 2025

Lil Tjay waiting for a streamer to react to this clip: pic.twitter.com/2m6OouDTQP — 小-河 (@diode9000) November 16, 2025

Bro really said 50K for Lil Tjay and we’re almost in 2026



5K at the absolute most, especially for applebees 😂 — ♠️ (@Ace222Draco) November 16, 2025

Bro there’s no way we’re living in a timeline where Lil Tjay is out here performing at Applebee’s — Eshani Verma (@eshaniverma809) November 16, 2025