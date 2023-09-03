Lil Wayne Reportedly Storms Out Of 50 Cent’s L.A. Final Lap Concert Without Performing

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Fans were disappointed when the New Orleans rapper didn’t take the stage.

A staffer working backstage during 50 Cent’s Final Lap Tour stop in Los Angeles seems to be the catalyst for Lil Wayne’s premature exit. On Wednesday (August 30), the Get Rich or Die Tryin’ rapper prepared a special treat for his fans at the Crypto.com arena, bringing Lil Wayne on the stage to perform a set. But according to Page Six, right as Weezy was about to take the stage, a worker behind the scenes pushed him.

It’s undetermined if the person did it intentionally or if it was an accident. Apparently, that didn’t matter to the Young Money mogul—he left, clearly upset at the violation.

“He just stormed out,” a source claimed. “He was in the building for about 20 minutes total.”

While many were upset that they didn’t get to see the “Lollipop” recording artist, they did get to see Tyga, Chris Brown and YG. Nas also joined his fellow Queens brother on stage and rocked the stage.

As previously reported, 50 Cent was having problems with his mic at the same show. Out of frustration, he threw one of them in the audience, busting a woman in the head.

The woman, a local radio host, is currently considering filing a lawsuit. After she reported the incident, 50 Cent was named in a simple battery case. 50’s legal team has responded to the allegations, with attorney Scott Leemon saying, “Let’s be very clear, as I told LAPD this afternoon, my client Curtis would never intentionally strike anyone with a microphone.”